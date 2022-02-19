Brian Carolan Sells 221 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $14,616.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

