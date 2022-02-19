Bridgetown 2 (NASDAQ:BTNB) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bridgetown 2 (NASDAQ:BTNB) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTNB opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Bridgetown 2 has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

