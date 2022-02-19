Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BFAM opened at $131.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.17 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.67.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.