Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BFAM opened at $131.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.17 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.01%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.