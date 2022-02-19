BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azora Capital LP grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 810,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BSIG opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.