Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

PLAN stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Anaplan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

