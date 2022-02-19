Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ChromaDex posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ChromaDex by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $185.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.75. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

