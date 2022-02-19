Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ChromaDex posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $185.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.75. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $23.66.
ChromaDex Company Profile
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
