Brokerages Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will announce $15.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.83 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $61.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,706,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,870,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.63. 227,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,922. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

