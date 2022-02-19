Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,507,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,796,000 after acquiring an additional 607,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 202,709 shares during the period. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFNC opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

