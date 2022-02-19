Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.57. Walmart posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.52.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Walmart by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 55,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $137.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

