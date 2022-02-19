Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report sales of $692.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $701.71 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $348.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. 1,027,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,868. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

