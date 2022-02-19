Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $992.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $992.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $975.15 million. Align Technology posted sales of $894.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

ALGN stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.65. 645,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,203. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $552.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

