Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post sales of $278.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.48 million and the highest is $280.00 million. Alkermes reported sales of $251.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. Alkermes has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.