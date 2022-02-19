Brokerages Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $501,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,866 shares of company stock worth $1,767,163. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 129,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

BVH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,305. The company has a market capitalization of $630.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

