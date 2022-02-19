Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 26.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CZWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.