Brokerages Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce $665.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $639.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gray Television.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 441,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Gray Television by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 55,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gray Television by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

