Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $3.27 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.66. The company had a trading volume of 822,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,724. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.16. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

