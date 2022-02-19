Brokerages Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post sales of $28.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $22.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $146.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $146.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $225.03 million, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $230.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $944,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $62,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $4,848,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OM stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $41.21. 873,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,485. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

