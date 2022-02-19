Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $73.92. 1,357,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

