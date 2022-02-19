Brokerages Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Announce -$1.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.66) to ($5.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

TPTX stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $32.36. 491,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

