Brokerages Expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.52. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

