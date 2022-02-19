Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT at $92.00

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.
Several analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. raised their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Docebo stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.18 and a beta of 2.45.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Docebo (DCBO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.