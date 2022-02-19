Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT at $92.00

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. raised their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Docebo stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.18 and a beta of 2.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 15.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 13.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

