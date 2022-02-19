Brokerages Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Target Price at $873.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $873.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.88) to GBX 1,200 ($16.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $75.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

