Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) PT at $509.72

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $509.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $440.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $457.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.14. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after acquiring an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after purchasing an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.