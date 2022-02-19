Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

