Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 358,644 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 159.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 584,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,644 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 57,987 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,135,000.

Shares of OCDX opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

