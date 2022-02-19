Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $14.25 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

