Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,393 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Popular worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Popular by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Popular by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,892,000 after buying an additional 54,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Popular by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.04. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.