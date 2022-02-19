Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,620 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in General Motors by 1,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.60 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

