Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 3,169.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,838 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 252,576 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.