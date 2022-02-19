Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,668 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,668 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Rattler Midstream worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.