Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.41

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$75.41 and traded as high as C$75.94. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$75.93, with a volume of 176,433 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIP.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.28 billion and a PE ratio of 32.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

