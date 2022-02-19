BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 10,767.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.96% of BRP Group worth $65,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRP. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BRP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRP Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,997,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,924,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.