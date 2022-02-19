BSClaunch (BSL) Hits Market Cap of $80,574.20

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $80,574.20 and $33,712.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.63 or 0.06865498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,017.99 or 0.99847664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003193 BTC.

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

