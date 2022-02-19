BTIG Research Cuts Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $30.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $64.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,445 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 841,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,968,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,234,000 after buying an additional 632,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

