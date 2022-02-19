BuzzFeed Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BZFD)

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,654 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 689 call options.
BZFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ BZFD opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $14.77.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
