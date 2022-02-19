Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Sells $867,667.50 in Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hobart Kalkstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Hobart Kalkstein sold 300 shares of Cabot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $20,835.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

