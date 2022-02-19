Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Update

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cactus by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cactus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,124 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cactus by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cactus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $51.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.