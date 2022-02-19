Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

