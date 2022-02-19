CAE Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 target price on CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.78.

Shares of CAE opened at C$32.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.98. CAE has a 12-month low of C$29.40 and a 12-month high of C$42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

