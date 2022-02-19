CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Raised to €4.20

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €3.40 ($3.86) to €4.20 ($4.77) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.20.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

