California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,867 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average is $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

