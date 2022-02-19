California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 152,119 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,997,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,997 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

