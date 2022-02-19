California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 598,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $14,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $57,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

NYSE IVZ opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

