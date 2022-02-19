California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Jabil worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.1% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

