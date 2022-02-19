California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,917 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of The Carlyle Group worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 906.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,737 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,267,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 956,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock worth $122,060,334. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

