California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,393 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of NiSource worth $16,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

