California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,434 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of APA worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of APA by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,520,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

