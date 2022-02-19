California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.39% of California Water Service Group worth $74,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

NYSE:CWT opened at $58.78 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

