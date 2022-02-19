Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Camden Property Trust worth $37,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $161.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.76. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

