Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

